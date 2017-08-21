LoftOpera Postpones ‘Pagliacci’

Posted By: David Salazar August 21, 2017

The LoftOpera has postponed its production of “Pagliacci,” which was originally primed for September 2017.

Per the company’s official website, “Hey Fam! As of now our upcoming production of Pagliacci is on hold. We haven’t found a home for this show that makes financial sense. So we are regrouping, taking a minute, and will be back with news ASAP! Much love, The LoftOpera Peeps.”

The production’s original dates were Sept. 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, and 26 and was to be directed by John de los Santos and conducted by Music director Samuel McCoy. There was also to be a dance party after the performance featuring DJ Svetlana Voice.

The company is coming off a season in which it performed “Così fan tutte,” “Macbeth,” “Otello,” and works by Pergolesi and Vivaldi.

Regarding the “Otello” production, OperaWire wrote, “On the evidence of this ‘Otello,’ a work rarely performed in the US, this company might just be the one the opera world needs – one that can bring back long-forgotten works back to the forefront of culture through immersive experiences.”

 

 

 

 

 

