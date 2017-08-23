LA Opera Adds Another ‘Carmen’ Performance

photo: Lynn Lane, courtesy of Houston Grand Opera

Posted By: David Salazar August 23, 2017

The Los Angeles Opera has added one more performance of “Carmen.”

The opera, which will open the season on Sept. 9, 2017, will get an additional showcase on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, bringing its total presentations to seven.

The opera will star Ana María Martinez in the title role. She will appear in all the performances and has noted that taking on the role back in 2014 “liberated her.”

“You either want to be her or you want to be with her sexually, romantically. You want to dominate her,” she noted in an interview with OperaWire. “She enters a room of over 100 people and everything stops. All eyes are on her. She doesn’t try to be anything. She’s just that magnetic and charismatic. And very much a creature of the earth.”

She will be joined by two tenors, Brandon Jovanovich and Riccardo Massi. Massi will be the man to perform on the 28th, singing four performances to Jovanovich’s three. Massi will also be the tenor on opening night, also singing on the 14th and 17th. Jovanovich steps in on the 20th, 23rd, and Oct. 1, the final performance of the run.

James Conlon conducts.

 

