Kirsten Chambers Headlines Sight & Sound Series

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) kicks off its popular Sight & Sound series with a program Schoenberg, Munch & Expressionism.

Music director Leon Botstein will lead TŌN and Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers in an afternoon exploring the links between Schoenberg and Edvard Munch’s artwork.

The program, which will be held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be presented in conjunction with “Edvard Munch: Between the Clock and the Bed,” on view at The Met Breuer from Nov. 15, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018 .

Limor Tomer, the Museum’s General manager noted, “By combining the extraordinary resources of the Met and its collections with the gifted musicians of The Orchestra Now, we are able to offer the series’ growing audience as well as these young artists an unparalleled opportunity to experience the music in a broader context.”

The Sight & Sound series, with conductor and music historian Leon Botstein, explores the parallels between orchestral music and the visual arts. All performances are followed by a Q&A.

This season the series will also explore Shostakovich, Michelangelo, & the Artistic Conscience as well as Debussy & French Painting: Beyond Realism.

