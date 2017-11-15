Kathyrn Lewek & Sara Murphy Headline Oratorio Society of New York’s 144th Performance Of The ‘Messiah’

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, the Oratorio Society of New York will continue its tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah” with music director Kent Tritle leading the 144th performance.

The vocal soloists will be soprano Kathryn Lewek, mezzo-soprano Sara Murphy, tenor Lawrence Jones, and bass-baritone Dashon Burton.

The Oratorio Society of New York has the distinction of having performed Handel’s “Messiah” every Christmas season since 1874, and at Carnegie Hall every year the hall has been open since 1891 – qualifying the OSNY’s annual rendition of the holiday classic as a New York tradition.

This season will mark the return of three soloists who have performed the “Messiah” with the Oratorio Society of New York and Tritle. Lewek sang with the chorus in 2013 and 2016 while Murphy performed with the ensemble in 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Jones sang the Messiah in 2012 and 2013.

The 200-voice Oratorio Society offers New Yorkers a Handel oratorio on an impressive scale and has been hailed by the New York Times as “wonderful.”

