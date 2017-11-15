Kathyrn Lewek & Sara Murphy Headline Oratorio Society of New York’s 144th Performance Of The ‘Messiah’

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar November 14, 2017

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, the Oratorio Society of New York will continue its tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah” with music director Kent Tritle leading the 144th performance.

The vocal soloists will be soprano Kathryn Lewek, mezzo-soprano Sara Murphy, tenor Lawrence Jones, and bass-baritone Dashon Burton.

The Oratorio Society of New York has the distinction of having performed Handel’s “Messiah” every Christmas season since 1874, and at Carnegie Hall every year the hall has been open since 1891 – qualifying the OSNY’s annual rendition of the holiday classic as a New York tradition.

This season will mark the return of three soloists who have performed the “Messiah” with the Oratorio Society of New York and Tritle. Lewek sang with the chorus in 2013 and 2016 while Murphy performed with the ensemble in 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Jones sang the Messiah in 2012 and 2013.

The 200-voice Oratorio Society offers New Yorkers a Handel oratorio on an impressive scale and has been hailed by the New York Times as “wonderful.”

 

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kathyrn Lewek & Sara Murphy Headline Oratorio Society of New York’s 144th Performance Of The ‘Messiah’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*