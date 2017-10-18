James Levine Replaces Bertrand De Billy In ‘Tosca’

James Levine is now slated to conduct spring performances of the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Tosca.”

The music director emeritus will replace the originally scheduled Bertrand de Billy who was scheduled to conduct on April 21 through May 12. There was no official announcement but de Billy is still set to conduct “Cendrillon.”

Levine will reunite with Anna Netrebko since the Metropolitan Opera’s 50th-anniversary gala and a Carnegie Hall. The two have previously collaborated at the Metropolitan Opera in “Don Pasquale” and “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” both of which were featured on the Met’s Live in HD series.

Levine is currently conducting “Die Zauberflote” and is scheduled to conduct winter performances of “Tosca” starring Sonya Yoncheva and Vittorio Grigolo, Verdi’s Requiem and “Il Trovatore.”

Levine and Netrebko will be joined in the spring by Marcelo Alvarez, Michael Volle and Željko Lučić. Sir David McVicar directs the new production.

Related