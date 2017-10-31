IRCPA Names Singers For Encounters With Brett Polegato

Ten young professional singers have been selected to perform in “Singing Stars: The Next Generation,” presented by the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists, a service organization for Canada’s musicians.

The ten performers include sopranos Brianna de Santis and Vania Margani, mezzo-soprano Beste Kalendar, as well as tenors Asitha Tennekoon, Jacques Arsenault and Jean-Philippe Lazure. Baritones Andrey Andreychik, Bradley Christensen, Clarence Frazer, and David Diston will also participate.

The performance will take place Monday, Nov. 6, at Zoomer Hall, home of Classical FM in Toronto.

All of the singers will take part in the IRCPA’s Encounter with Brett Polegato, in which the celebrated Canadian operatic baritone will provide valuable advice, encouraging the singers to advance their skills, offering career guidance, and preparing them for the concert.

The singers will be featured in an evening of operatic or oratorio arias with pianist Rachel Andrist and at the conclusion of the concert, one of the singers will be chosen to receive a coveted IRCPA Career Blueprint Award. The recipient will spend three days at the National Opera America Center in New York, where new photographs, video and audio recordings, website consultation, mentoring with professionals, and more will be provided.

