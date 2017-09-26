Houston Grand Opera Finds New Home

The Houston Grand Opera has a new home after having obtained serious damage during Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced that his season will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB). In a press release it said, “Our talented production team will transform an exhibit hall into a unique and exciting performance space that you’ll want to see for yourself.”

The company will transform Exhibit Hall A3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center into the temporary home of Houston Grand Opera, which will be called HGO Resilience Theater. It will feature approximately 1,700 seats, with a combination of stadium seating and floor seating (including wheelchair locations).

The company announced that the Wortham Theater Center would be out of commission due to Hurricane Harvey until May.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall at the end of August in Houston and caused major destruction. The Houston Grand Opera had previously announced that the company was looking for a new venue for the opening of its season.

