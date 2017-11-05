Houston Grand Opera Extends Relocation

The Houston Grand Opera has announced reconstruction at the Wortham Theater Center will take longer than expected.

As a result, the company will present its winter season at the HGO Resilience Theater at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The company will present Strauss’s “Elektra” from Jan. 19–Feb. 2, 2018 and Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” from Jan. 26–Feb. 10, 2018 as well as its fall productions and world premiere holiday opera “The House without a Christmas Tree” from Nov. 30–Dec. 17.

The extended schedule is possible due to Houston First, the corporation that manages the facility, was able to relocate events previously scheduled for that period into other spaces within the building.

The Houston Grand Opera is currently presenting “La Traviata” and “Giulio Cesare.” The company will also present “Glory Denied.”

The Houston Grand Opera was forced to relocate after Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston earlier this summer.

