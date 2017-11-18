Hermitage Artist Retreat & American Opera Projects Announce 2017-18 Opera Genesis Fellows

The Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, FL and New York City’s American Opera Projects has announced the second Opera Genesis Fellowships to composer Joseph N. Rubinstein and librettist Jason Kim.

The award will include a six-week Hermitage residency, in which the artists will work on their new opera “Legendary.”

The accolade, which was inaugurated last year, is presented to artists who have completed training in AOP’s Composer & the Voice training program which helps to develop contemporary American opera.

The first fellowships were given to the creative team of Mikael Karlsson and co-librettist and visual designer Elle Kunnos de Voss along with co-librettist Kathryn Walat. Their opera, “The Echo Drift,” which was workshopped at the Hermitage, will premiere at the Prototype Festival in January at Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York City.

Hermitage Executive Director Bruce E. Rodgers said in a press statement that “seeing the program come into being with the announcement of the first recipients was very exciting. We exist to inspire and assist artists in the creation of new work. AOP takes it to the next level so that the work can be presented to the public. We are now seeing the fruition of the first fellowship with the world premiere of ‘The Echo Drift,’ and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming Joe and Jason.”

