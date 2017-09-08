Gerald Finley Cancels Opening Night At Wigmore Hall

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 8, 2017

Gerald Finley has cancelled his concert at Wigmore Hall.

Finley was rushed to the hospital due to appendicitis. The bass-baritone was due to open London’s Wigmore Hall season on Saturday Sept. 9.

As a result he will be replaced by tenor Robin Tritschler.

The Irish tenor graduated from the Royal Academy of Music and was a BBC New Generation Artist and well-known for his work at the Welsh National Opera, Nantes Opera, Stadttheater Klagenfurt, and La Monnaie. He has also performs regularly in recital at Wigmore Hall, in Cologne, Amsterdam and Washington, as well as for the Aldeburgh and Aix-en-Provence festivals.

Finley is next slated to perform at the Barbican Hall where he will sing “La Damnation de Faust” and will return to the Metropolitan Opera in “Thais.” He will also sing in the Royal Opera House’s revival of “Tosca” which is slated for HD.

