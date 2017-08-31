Fort Worth Opera Announces 2018 Apprentice Artists

Fort Worth Opera has announced the 2018 Hattie Mae Lesley Apprentice Artists.

The season’s apprentice artists will include soprano Bronwyn White, mezzo-soprano Bridget Cappel, tenor Josh Friend, and bass-baritone Sam Filson Parkinson. Fort Worth Opera will collaborate with the TCU – Texas Christian University Opera Studio for its program.

The Apprentice Program chooses four highly-talented young opera singers each year through a competitive nationwide audition process. Each artist receives voice lessons, acting training, language, and diction classes and performs roles during the FWOpera Festival.

They will also appear in a variety of community events throughout the season and travel across the great state of Texas performing in elementary, middle, and high schools.

This season the Fort Worth Opera is slated to present “Das Rheingold,” “Maria de Buenos Aires,” and “Don Pasquale.” The Festival is slated for April 27 through May 13, 2018.

Related