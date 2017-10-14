Erato Announces New ‘Les Troyens’ Recording with Joyce DiDonato

Joyce DiDonato’s famed interpretation of Didon in Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” will get a CD release this fall.

The new recording, which will be released by Erato features the full uncut score of the Berlioz masterwork, drawn from two concert performances that took place over the Easter weekend in April 2017 in the Strasbourg, France.

The performance is led by conductor John Nelson who has performed the opera more than most conductors over the past few decades. He famously led performances of the work at the Metropolitan Opera back in 1974.

Joining DiDonato will be Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Cassandre and Michael Spyres as Énée as well as mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa as Ascagne, tenors Stanislas de Barbeyrac as Hélènus and Hylas, Cyrille Dubois as Iopas, baritone Stéphane Degout as Chorèbe, and basses Nicolas Courjal as Narbal and Jean Teitgen as Ombre d’Hector and Mercure.

The album is slated for release on Nov. 24, 2017, the day right after Thanksgiving.

After the performances, DiDonato remarked, “It has been an absolute highlight of my musical life, and I am honored to have been a part of this incredible team of orchestra, chorus and superlative soloists. This is a recording I will treasure – for the music-making and for the beautiful souvenirs of these days in Strasbourg.”

