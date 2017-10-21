Edita Gruberová To Be Featured At The Hungarian State Opera in Japan

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 21, 2017

On Nov. 25, 2017, the Hungarian State Opera kicks off its tenth tour around Japan.

For a whole month, audiences at 20 different venues will be able to experience two full-scale productions given by the company, featuring internationally acclaimed soloists Edita Gruberová, Erika Miklósa and Andrea Rost.

The final part of the tour will offer orchestra concerts with an appearance by pianist Ingrid Fujiko Hemming. A touring group of 150 artists sets off for Japan for the tenth time, after having already given 200 performances and 20 concerts in the island country.

This year, the institution’s Japanese patron, Masayuki Kobayashi has set his eye on two different productions. “Lucia di Lammermoor” will be shipped over, with “Die Fledermaus” also returning to Japan after 16 years. The productions will be directed by Máté Szabó and veteran Miklós Szinetár and will feature Edita Gruberová and Erika Miklósa in the role of Lucia, and Andrea Rost as both Lucia and Rosalinda.

The performances will be conducted by János Kovács, Peter Valentovič and principal music director Balázs Kocsár.

 

