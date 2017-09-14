Dmitri Hvorostovsky To Be Honored With Russian Prize

(Credit: Pavel Antonov)

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 14, 2017

Dmitri Hvorostovsky will be awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland.

Classical Music News is reporting that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president will give the award to the Russian baritone as part of a batch of awards to senior Russian artists.

Hvorostovsky is one of the most important Russian artists in the world as he has sung in all the great opera theatres and has successfully built a crossover career in Russia.

Over the past two years, the Russian baritone has been suffering from a brain tumour, which has forced him to retire from the opera stage. He has made a couple appearances since his diagnosis including at the Metropolitan Opera’s 50th Anniversary gala and also released a recording entitled “Adrift.”

The baritone currently has nothing scheduled for performances as he continues to battle his illness.

