Diana Damrau, Sonya Yoncheva & Anja Harteros Headline Holiday Releases

A number of new DVDs have been announced in time for the Holiday Season.

First up Diana Damrau will get two more releases. First audiences will get a chance to see her Countess in a recent production of Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” alongside Carlos Alvarez. The production from Teatro alla Scala will be released on C Major on Nov. 10.

On the same date BelAir will release the diva’s “I Puritani” with Javier Camarena and Ludovic Tezier from the Teatro Real de Madrid. The performance was conducted by Evelin Pido in a production from Emilio Sagi.

On instagram Sonya Yoncheva announced the release of her “Norma” from the Royal Opera House. According to the soprano the DVD is slated for an October release from Opus Arte.

Finally the new production of Wagner’s “Die Walkure” from the Salzburg Easter Festival will be released on the same day. The production stars Anja Harteros and Anja Kampe and was conducted by Christian Thielemann.

