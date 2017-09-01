Cecilia Bartoli may return to New York.

According to a recent interview with the New York Times, the famed mezzo noted she wanted to return to the Big Apple. She said, “I hope to come back — it’s a long time now.”

The mezzo-soprano last performed at the Metropolitan Opera in 1998 and gave 30 performances total over the course of her career with the company. She was last seen in Carnegie Hall 2009 and since then has made her career in Europe.

Rumor has it that the mezzo soprano is slated to take on the iconic role of “Norma” in the near future but it is unknown where. According to pParterre she is slated to take it on at BAM while the New York Times suggests that Bartoli is looking at Met, which she praised for its new music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. However, at this moment it is all unclear.

Bartoli is currently preparing a tour with Sol Gabetta promoting her upcoming album “Dolce Duello.” She also has a run of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola” in Monte Carlo before a slew of performances in “Le Comte Ory” in Zürich. Then she takes on the lead role in Handel’s “Alcina” in Paris before closing out the 2017-18 season with “L’Italiana in Algeri” in Salzbu

