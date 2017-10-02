CD / DVD Releases (Week of Oct. 2): Juan Diego Flórez, Marina Rebeka, Diana Damrau Among Slew of Major Releases

A week after superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann released his latest album, the other major stars of the opera world will unveil their latest recordings. It’s a big week with too many incredible choices. Here we go.

Mozart

Juan Diego Flórez’s first album fully dedicated to Mozart is conducted by Riccardo Minasi and features music from “Idomeneo,” “Die Zauberflöte,” “Don Giovanni,” and a number of other major Mozart operas.

Amor Fatale

Star soprano Marina Rebeka’s latest project is fully dedicated to the dramatic works of Rossini. In this album, which is conducted by Marco Armiliato, listeners will hear arias from “Otello,” “Moise e Pharaon,” “Semiramide,” “Guillaume Tell,” “Maometto II,” and “La Donna del Lago.”

The Handel Album

Philippe Jaroussky’s latest album focuses on the music of the great baroque composer. The album features a wide range of rare arias from Handel from such operas as “Imeneo,” “Siroe, re di Persia,” “Ezio,” “Flavio,” “Tolomeo,” and “Radamisto,” among others.

Lucia di Lammermoor

The ROH’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” is undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the season. Featuring Diana Damrau’s iconic portrayal in a controversial production by Katie Mitchell. This DVD also stars Charles Castronovo, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn. Daniel Oren conducts.

Die Schöne Müllerin

Last, but certainly not least, Christian Gerhaher is releasing a recital CD that features Schubert’s famed song cycle. He is accompanied by Gerold Huber.

