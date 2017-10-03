Cast Change: Joyce El-Khoury Replaces Simona Mihai

Romanian-born British soprano Simona Mihai has cancelled the Oct. 3 performance of Musetta in “La bohème” due to illness.

As a result, the role will be sung by Lebanese-Canadian soprano Joyce El-Khoury, who is scheduled to perform the role on Oct. 6, 7 and 10.

However, Mihai will sing the role of Mimì on Oct. 6 and 10. She is also scheduled for Nedda in “Pagliacci” at the Royal Opera House.

El-Khoury has previously sung the role of Musetta for the Bavarian State Opera, Canadian Opera Company and Dutch National Opera. She also sang Musetta for The Royal Opera this season on Sept. 19 and 23. She made her Royal Opera debut in the 2016/17 Season as Violetta in “La traviata.” She returns later this Season to sing Sylvia in “L’Ange de Nisida” in concert. The soprano recently released a new CD entitled “Echo” which is dedicated to the Bel Canto repertorie.

Related