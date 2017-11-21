Cast Change In Royal Opera House’s ‘Semiramide’

Posted By: Francisco Salazar November 21, 2017

Michele Pertusi has withdrawn from singing the role of Assur in The Royal Opera’s “Semiramide”

As a result, the role will now be sung by Mirco Palazzi.

Palazzi has previously sung the role of Assur for Opera di Firenze, Opéra de Bordeaux and at a concert performance with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment under Mark Elder at the BBC Proms in 2016.

Palazzi replaced Pertusi in Act two of the opening night of Semiramide following his Royal Opera debut in the role of Raimondo Bidebent in “Lucia di Lammermoor” on Nov. 20, 2017.

Palazzi has performed around the world at the Teatro La Scala, the Teatro Regio, La Fenice, the Santa Cecilia Academy in Rome, Rome Opera, the Cologne Philharmonie, Leipzig Gewandhaus, London’s Barbican, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow, the Liceu in Barcelona, Washington Opera, Dallas Opera, and many others.

The bass is scheduled to sing at the Opera de Marseille, Teatro di San Carlo, Teatro Regio di Torino and in Beijing.

Pertusi is scheduled for subsequent performances through Dec. 13 and was already scheduled for the final performance on Dec. 16.

