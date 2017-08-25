BREAKING: Simona Mihai & Joyce El-Khoury Replace Nadine Sierra At Royal Opera House

Nadine Sierra has withdrawn from the Royal Opera House’s new production of “La bohème.”

As a result, Simona Mihai and Joyce El-Khoury will replace her. First Romanian-born British soprano Simona Mihai will sing in performances scheduled between Sept. 11 and Oct. 3 excluding the Sept. 23 performance. Then Lebanese-Canadian soprano El-Khoury will take over Sept. 23 and Oct. 6, 7, and 10.

As originally scheduled Mihai will sing the role of Mimì on Sept. 23 and Oct. 6 and 10.

Mihai previously sang the role of Musetta for The Royal Opera in 2014 and has performed the roles of Frasquita in “Carmen,” Poussette in “Manon,” and Nedda in “Pagliacci” with the company. This Season she returns to the role of Nedda in “Pagliacci” for the Company.

El-Khoury has previously sung the role of Musetta at the Bavarian State Opera, Canadian Opera Company and Dutch National Opera. She made her Royal Opera debut in the 2016-17 Season as Violetta in “La Traviata.” She returns later this season to sing Sylvia in “L’Ange de Nisida” in concert and is also scheduled for “Il Pirata” in Bordeaux and Switzerland.

Sierra was to make her Royal Opera House debut as Musetta. She is now scheduled to return to the stage in December for “Le Nozze di Figaro” at the Metropolitan Opera.

