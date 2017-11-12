BMOP/sound Releases World Premiere Recording Of David Del Tredici’s ‘Child Alice’

On Nov. 14, 2017, BMOP/sound will release the debut recording of David Del Tredici’s Complete Song Cycle “Child Alice.”

The release will mark the world premiere of the piece. The rarely-heard, neo-Romantic masterpiece explores Del Tredici’s Lewis Carroll-inspired fantasy world and is presented as a 135-minute two-disc hybrid-SACD set. The work is led by conductor Gil Rose with Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), featuring soprano Courtenay Budd.

“Ambitious. Overwhelming. Audacious. Everything about this recording is large: the orchestra, the length, and the gesture,” explains Artistic Director and Conductor of BMOP. “’Child Alice’ is the quintessential CD in BMOP/sound’s catalog. It is the perfect example of what BMOP and its label are all about. This is a big way to close 2017 and a thrilling way to approach our upcoming 60th landmark recording.”

Composer Tredici is best known for being at the forefront of classical music’s neo-Romantic movement. One summit of that movement is “Child Alice,” a work that has been described as an important turning point in the history of American music.

For over two decades, Del Tredici was focused on crafting music from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” books and his fascination yielded a series of diverse compositions including “An Alice Symphony (1969),” “Adventures Underground (1971),” the theatrical, operatic orchestral work “Final Alice (1976),” and the lush “Child Alice (1977-1981),” the hugest and most elaborate of his Carroll-inspired settings. Both “Final Alice” and “In Memory of a Summer Day (Part I of Child Alice)” generated best-selling recordings; In Memory of a Summer Day won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 1980.

In the years since it was completed, “Child Alice” has received a total of just two live performances—its premiere in 1986 at Carnegie Hall and, 30 years later, BMOP’s 2016 highly praised performance.

