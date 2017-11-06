Bass Andrea Mastroni to Release New Album ‘Melancholia’

Posted By: David Salazar November 6, 2017

Bass Andrea Mastroni has announced his new album, “Melancholia,” which will be released early in 2018.

The album will be dedicated to the work of Georg Frederich Handel and will also feature the Orchestra Accademia dell’Annunciata under the musical direction of Riccardo Doni. Audiences will hear arias from such operas as “Ezio,” “Ariodante” “Riccardo I Re d’Inghilterra,” “Riccardo,” “Galatea e Polifemo,” Orlando,” and the Concerto Grosso. In sum, there are 17 tracks on the album.

“When searching for material for this recording,” the artist stated in a press release. “I discovered an artistic personality who was literally devoted to the stage, at a time when the dramaturgical climate was highly expressive.”

The bass also noted that he was intrigued by the vocal character of famous bass Antonio Montagnana, for whom the composer wrote a ton of his music.

The official release date is Feb. 4, 2018.

Mastroni’s profile is on the rise with the bass recently making his Metropolitan Opera debut as Sparafucile in Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

