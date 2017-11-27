Artist Of The Week: Daniel Brenna Brings Siegfried To The Theater An Der Wien’s New Ring Trilogy

Daniel Brenna is one of the best-known heldentenors of his generation, singing across the world in many of the greatest theaters. His repertoire is immense and he is one of the few tenors right now regularly performing the role of Siegfried. And this week, he brings an original version of this interpretation in Vienna.

Brenna will sing The Ring Trilogy which was created especially for the Theater an der Wien. The adaptation of Wagner’s Magnus Opus was written by Tatjana Gürbaca, Bettina Auer, and Constantin Trinks with Wagner’s music and explores the question of how the actions and guilt of the grandfathers’ generation, Wotan and Alberich, influence the lives of the following generations at both a political and a private level. Brenna will sing his signature Siegfried which he has performed at the Washington National Opera, Odense Symphony, Wagner Days Budapest, and Longborough Festival Opera. When he sang the role at the Longborough Festival, critics noted he had “irrepressible physical and vocal energy.” The tenor will perform three operas with “Siegfried” the first in the trilogy followed by “Brunhilde,” and “Hagen,” which concludes the trilogy.

Throughout the years Brenna has performed a wide range of repertoire including the title role of “Tannhäuser,” Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus,” Desportes in Zimmerman’s “Die Soldaten” and the false Dmitry in “Boris Godunov.” This season he sings the tenor role in the world premiere of David Hefti’s opera “Anna’s Mask” and takes on Siegfried in the San Francisco Opera’s complete Ring Cycle.

Recordings

For those who are not familiar with Brenna’s work, audiences can hear him the Metropolitan Opera’s recent DVD of “Lulu” with Marliss Petersen. Brenna performed the role of Alwa for which he received raves.

