Anna Netrebko’s ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ To Be Broadcast

Posted By: Francisco Salazar November 2, 2017

For audiences not attending the Vienna State Opera’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” revival, Oe1 will broadcast it live on Nov. 12.

The broadcast will star Anna Netrebko in her second production in the title role and her frequent onstage partner Piotr Beczala, who is making his role debut as Mauricio. It also stars Elena Zhidkova and Roberto Frontali. Marco Armiliato conducts the production, which was directed by Sir David McVicar.

Netrebko made her role debut as “Adriana Lecoureur” in the summer at the Mariinsky Theatre and is slated to reprise the role in Baden-Baden. She is also set to perform the role at the Metropolitan Opera next season. This season, Netrebko headlines opening night at the Teatro alla Scala in “Andrea Chenier” and makes her role debut as Tosca at the Metropolitan Opera. She also sings Lady Macbeth at the Royal Opera House and performs at the World Cup.

Beczala recently closed a production of “Un Ballo in Maschera” where he scored rave reviews. This season, the tenor also makes role debuts as Rodolfo in “Luisa Miller” at the Metropolitan Opera and Don Jose in “Carmen” at the Vienna State Opera.

 

