Anna Netrebko To Sing Two ‘Aida’ Productions At Met in Different Seasons

Posted By: David Salazar August 25, 2017

Anna Netrebko will be sing two different productions of “Aida” at the Metropolitan Opera in two different seasons.

Per Parterre, “A spokesman for Anna Netrebko informs parterre box that the diva is scheduled to sing Aïda at the Met during the 2018-2019 season in the existing production by Sonja Frisell. She will reprise the role in 2020-2021 in a new production of the Verdi opera by a director TBA, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.”

The Russian diva had confirmed that she would be appearing in a new production in 2020-21 and that she would also appear in the Frisell production in an interview with Platea Magazine, though she had never confirmed during which season she would appear in the older production.

Netrebko is coming off her first ever production of the late Verdi opera, earning raves for her interpretation. “Netrebko was fully committed to her role. Whereas other sopranos make you cry in the final tomb scene of final Act four, Netrebko ‘s Nile scene in Act three was the standout and made you tear up,” stated OperaWire’s review of the diva’s work.

 

