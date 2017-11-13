Amore Opera Announces Holiday Slate

The Amore Opera has announced its winter season which will close 2017.

The company will celebrate the holiday season with Rossini’s comic “The Barber of Seville” and Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Scrooge.”

“The Barber of Seville” opens on Dec. 22 with performances running through New Year’s Eve. The final presentation will also include a dinner. In total there will be eight showings of the opera.

Meanwhile, “Scrooge” will open on Dec. 28, followed by three other performances.

Amore Opera has not announced the cast for the operas as the company is still searching for replacements as announced on Facebook.

The company recently presented “Tosca” which was hailed by OperaWire as “powerful” and “La Zingara” which marked the first time the opera was presented in North America. Amore Opera will close out the season with “La Traviata” and “Pirates of Penzance.”

