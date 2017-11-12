American Modern Recordings To Release World Premiere Recording Of ‘Three Way’

On Nov. 17, 2017, American Modern Recordings will release the world premiere recording of Robert Paterson’s “Three Way.”

The new record features Nashville Opera conducted by Dean Williamson, and the original cast including Eliza Bonet, Melisa Bonetti, Samuel Levine, Wes Mason, Danielle Pastin, Courtney Ruckman, Jordan Rutter, and Matthew Trevino. The recording was produced by multi-Grammy winning producer Blanton Alspaugh and was recorded at the famed Ocean Way Nashville Studios in June 2017.

When the work had its premiere critics called it “titillating and clever” (Time Out New York) trio of one-act operas for eight singers and chamber orchestra. The opera explores the possible future – and the eternal questions – of love, sex, and need with Robert Paterson’s “strikingly sonorous ensemble writing” (Opera magazine) and David Cote’s “witty, perceptive libretto” (New York Observer).

The work, which received its world premiere January 27-29, 2017, in Nashville, and its New York premiere June 15-18 at BAM is set in three acts that tell three different stories. “The Companion” (Act I) is about Maya and her live-in lover Joe, a biomorphic android. “Safe Word” (Act II) explores an encounter between a dominatrix and her businessman client that goes places no one expects and Act III, “Masquerade,” dramatizes a party at a mansion in which four couples don masks and shed their outer selves.

Related