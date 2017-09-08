Yannick Nézet-Séguin Cancels ‘Salome’ At Vienna State Opera

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 8, 2017

Yannick Nézet-Séguin has pulled out of the Vienna State Opera’s revival of “Salome.”

According to a press release from the state opera, the conductor cancelled with a doctor’s note but no specific cause was stated.

As a result, he will be replaced by Simone Young, who is rehearsing Prokofiev’s “The Gambler.”

“Salome” is slated to star Željko Lučic, Gun-Brit Barkmin, Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke and Iris Vermillion. The opera will be performed on Sept. 16, 18 and the 21. The final performance will be showcased on the company’s live stream series.

The French-Canadian conductor recently released a new album alongside Rolando Villazón and Ildar Abdrazakov. He is also slated to conduct in Rotterdam before returning to Carnegie Hall with the Philadelphia Orchestra. This season, he will conduct “Tosca” alongside Sonya Yoncheva with the Philadelphia Orchestra and returns to the Metropolitan Opera for “Parsifal.”

