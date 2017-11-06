Wexford Festival Opera Announces Major Award Winners

The Wexford Festival Opera 2017 announced a number of awards after its final performance of the season on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, a showcase of Alfano’s “Risurrezione.”

The awards were announced by Artistic Director David Agler. Per a press release, the three artistic bursaries included “The Aria Friends’ Bursary as nominated by Aria Friends of Wexford Festival Opera, The Gerard Arnhold Award, generously donated by Anthony Arnhold, in memory of his father, Gerard Arnhold, who was a long-time patron and supporter of Wexford Festival Opera, and a brand new bursary, The Liam Healy Bursary. This bursary was founded this year by Eithne Healy, in special memory of her late husband Liam Healy, the former chairman of the Wexford Festival Foundation. This bursary is intended to encourage the career development of young Irish artists.”

British Baritone Thomas Hopkinson won The Aria Friends’ Bursary for his work in “Medea” and “Rigoletto” while soprano Ioana Pipelea won The Gerard Arnhold Award for her performances in “Margherita” and “Risurrezione.” Finally, The Liam Healy Bursary went to baritone Cormac Lawlor, who appeared in four operas.

