Weekend Preview – USA (9/8-10): NYC Opera, LA Opera, San Francisco, Washington & Others Open Seasons

Posted By: David Salazar September 8, 2017

After a relatively quiet weekend in the USA, the opera world starts coming back to life in this second week of September.

The New York City Opera continues its season-opening run of “La Fanciulla del West” on Friday and Sunday.

OPERA San Antonio’s production of “Macbeth” kicks off for two performances on Friday and Sunday and will star Greer Grimsley in the title role and Nadja Michael as his lecherous wife.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Opera kicks off its season with “Turandot” on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, followed by a performance of “Elektra” the ensuing night. Christine Goerke leads the cast of the Strauss opera, while Martina Serafin headlines opening night’s cast, which also features Brian Jagde and Toni Marie Palmertree.

LA Opera also opens its season on Saturday with “Carmen,” which stars Ana María Martínez and Brandon Jovanovich.

Washington National Opera’s “Aida,” starring Tamara Wilson and Leah Crocetto alternating the title role, follows thereafter with its first performance on Saturday, and another Sunday.

The weekend will also see performances from the Pacific Opera Project, which will showcase “Lucia di Lammermoor” on Saturday and Sunday, as well as Chelsea Opera’s production of “That ‘Certain’ Age” on both days also.

Capping off the weekend will be the New Orleans Opera Association and its production of “Maria de Buenos Aires,” also on Saturday and Sunday.

