Weekend Preview – USA (9/29-10/1): Metropolitan Opera’s First Weekend of 2017-18 Season

The fall opera season continues growing with more and more opera companies opening their doors.

This will be the first weekend of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2017-18 season. While the company has no shows scheduled for Friday, it will have a double header of “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” on Saturday during the afternoon and “Die Zauberflöte” in the evening. The former stars Vittorio Grigolo and Tara Erraught while the latter features James Levine at the podium with Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, and Kathryn Lewek in the leading cast.

Atlanta Opera continues its performances of “The Seven Deadly Sins” and Opera Columbus also showcases “The Turn of the Screw.”

On Saturday, Livermore Valley Opera presents its inaugural performance of “Don Pasquale” as does Wichita Grand Opera with its only performance of “Madama Butterfly.”

The Lyric Opera of Chicago continues its run of “Orpheus and Eurydice” starring Andriana Chuchmann and Dimitry Korchak on Saturday while Los Angeles Opera’s run of “Carmen,” starring Ana María Martinez and Brandon Jovanovich concludes on Sunday. Meanwhile, San Francisco Opera performs “La Traviata” and “Turandot.”

Finally, On Site Opera continues its run of “Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt” at the Museum of Natural History.

Related