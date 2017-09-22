Weekend Preview – USA (9/22-24): Lyric Opera of Chicago Opens Season With ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’

More opera companies open their doors this weekend starting with the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The LOC’s first performance of the year on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, will be Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice.” The opera stars Andriana Chuchmann, Dmitry Korchak, Lauren Snouffer, and Harry Bicket conducting.

Meanwhile, Opera Philadelphia continues its festival with performances of “The Magic Flute” on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, the company showcases Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s “Elizabeth Cree,” starring Daniela Mack. Also on Saturday will be performances of the season of “We Shall Not Be Moved,” “Il combattimento de Tancredi e Clorinda,” and “I Have No Stories to Tell You.” The company will also showcase a performance of “The Wake World.”

On Site Opera will also showcase “Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt” in its first ever performance on Saturday with subsequent showcases everyday thereafter throughout Oct. 15.

The Washington National Opera gives its final performance of “Aida” on Friday, as does Opéra de Montréal with “Tosca” on Saturday.

San Francisco Opera’s productions of “Turandot” and “Elektra” continue their respective runs as well during the weekend but the company will also do the season premiere of “La Traviata” on Saturday.

Finally, “Carmen,” starring Ana María Martinez and Brandon Jovanovich gets a performance on Saturday from the Los Angeles Opera.

Finally, the Florentine Opera will offer a concert that samples its upcoming season on Saturday.

