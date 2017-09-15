Weekend Preview – USA (9/15-17): ‘Elizabeth Cree’ Makes Its World Premiere in Philadelphia

Posted By: David Salazar September 15, 2017

It is another busy weekend in the opera world with more and more companies opening their doors for the fall season.

Opera Philadelphia is the first new addition to the weekend with its first performance of “The Magic Flute” on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, the company showcases the world premiere of Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s “Elizabeth Cree,” which will star Daniela Mack. Also on Saturday will be the first performance of the season of “We Shall Not Be Moved,” “Il combattimento de Tancredi e Clorinda,” and “I Have No Stories to Tell You.” The latter three will also be performed on Sunday.

Odyssey Opera also has a major weekend with Kate Aldrich singing “The Maid of Orléans” on Saturday.

Opéra de Montréal also opens its first performance of “Tosca” on Saturday.

The Washington National Opera gives more performances of “Aida” throughout the weekend, while Pacific Opera Project does the same for “Lucia di Lammermoor.”

San Francisco Opera’s productions of “Turandot” and “Elektra” continue their respective runs as well.

Finally, “Carmen,” starring Ana María Martinez and Brandon Jovanovich gets a performance on Saturday from the Los Angeles Opera.

