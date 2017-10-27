Weekend Preview – USA (10/27-29): Dallas Opens ‘La Traviata’ While Pacific Opera Project Showcases ‘The Medium’

TOPICS:
(Credit: Dallas Opera)

Posted By: David Salazar October 27, 2017

The weekend will be jam-packed with a slew of unique operas, some of them appearing for the first time this season.

Giancarlo Menotti’s “The Medium” opens on Friday, with subsequent performances on Saturday over at Pacific Opera Project. Canadian Opera Company continues its run of “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Friday and Sunday and finishes off its run of “Arabella” on Saturday. Edmonton Opera closes out its run of “Les Feluettes” on Friday.

Over in Dallas, “La Traviata” gets its first performances on Friday and Sunday, with “Samson et Dalila” sandwiched in between. Across the state, the Houston Grand Opera showcases its first two performances of “Julius Caesar,” also on the first and last day of the weekend.

“Die Fledermaus” also appears on the stage of Fargo-Moorhead Opera on Friday and Sunday while Opera Southwest closes out its run of “William Tell” on those same two days.

Over at the Met, audiences will see a very similar slate on Saturday with “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and “Turandot” taking up the matinee and night slots respectively for the second straight weekend. Friday’s performance will be “La Bohème.”

Seattle Opera will close out its run of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on Saturday as will LA Opera with its run of “The Pearl Fishers.”

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Weekend Preview – USA (10/27-29): Dallas Opens ‘La Traviata’ While Pacific Opera Project Showcases ‘The Medium’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*