Weekend Preview – USA (10/27-29): Dallas Opens ‘La Traviata’ While Pacific Opera Project Showcases ‘The Medium’

The weekend will be jam-packed with a slew of unique operas, some of them appearing for the first time this season.

Giancarlo Menotti’s “The Medium” opens on Friday, with subsequent performances on Saturday over at Pacific Opera Project. Canadian Opera Company continues its run of “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Friday and Sunday and finishes off its run of “Arabella” on Saturday. Edmonton Opera closes out its run of “Les Feluettes” on Friday.

Over in Dallas, “La Traviata” gets its first performances on Friday and Sunday, with “Samson et Dalila” sandwiched in between. Across the state, the Houston Grand Opera showcases its first two performances of “Julius Caesar,” also on the first and last day of the weekend.

“Die Fledermaus” also appears on the stage of Fargo-Moorhead Opera on Friday and Sunday while Opera Southwest closes out its run of “William Tell” on those same two days.

Over at the Met, audiences will see a very similar slate on Saturday with “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and “Turandot” taking up the matinee and night slots respectively for the second straight weekend. Friday’s performance will be “La Bohème.”

Seattle Opera will close out its run of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” on Saturday as will LA Opera with its run of “The Pearl Fishers.”

