Weekend Preview – International (9/8-10): The Finnish, Dutch and Paris Operas Open New Seasons

This weekend a number of companies open their 2017-18 season featuring some of today’s biggest stars while other companies open new productions.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera’s continues its season with “Chowanschtschina” starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, Christopher Ventris, Herbert Lippert, Andrzej Dobber, Ain Anger, and Elena Maximova. The company also presents “Le Nozze di Figaro” with Carlos Álvarez, Dorothea Röschmann, and Adam Plachetka and “Il Trovatore” with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov.

The Volksoper Wien presents two performances of “Gypsy” and “Die Fledermaus.”

Belgium

La Monnaie presents “Pinocchio” on Friday and Saturday with Stephane Degout.

Czech Republic

At the Prague National Theatre, “La Traviata” will be presented and on Saturday while the Estates Theater will present “Die Zauberflöte.” The weekend ends with “Lohengrin” at the National Theatre.

Colombia

At the Teatro Colón, Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” will be presented on Saturday and Sunday with Hyalmar Mitrotti and Monica Danilov.

Meanwhile, the Teatro Mayor will showcase Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Julieth Lozano, Andrea Orjuela, César Gutiérrez, and Valeriano Lanchas.

Denmark

At the Royal Danish Opera, “Rigoletto” opens the season with Paolo Carignani conducting.

France

The Opéra de Paris opens its season with “The Merry Widow” starring with Thomas Hampson and Veronique Gens. Stephen Costello and Valentina Nafornita also star.

Germany

The Deutsche Oper Berlin continues its season with “The Flying Dutchman,” and “La Traviata” with Olga Peretyatko and Leo Nucci. “Lohengrin” also gets a performance with Brandon Jovanovich in the lead role.

“Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and “Die Zauberflöte” take center stage at the Semperoper Dresden.

Italy

The Teatro La Fenice continues its run of “La Traviata” while Teatro alla Scala continues on Tour in Kazakhstan and continues its performances of “Hansel and Gretel.”

Finland

The Finnish National Opera will open its season with the world premiere of “Autumn Sonata” starring Anne Sofie Von Otter.

Netherlands

The Dutch National Opera opens its 2017-18 season with Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” starring Eva-Maria Westbroek Donna Leonora, Franco Vasallo in his role debut as Don Carlos di Vargas, Roberto Aronica as Don Alvaro, Vitalij Kowaljow as Padre Guardiano and Alessandro Corbelli as Fra Melitone.

