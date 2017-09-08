Weekend Preview – International (9/8-10): The Finnish, Dutch and Paris Operas Open New Seasons

TOPICS:
Finnish National Opera

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 8, 2017

This weekend a number of companies open their 2017-18 season featuring some of today’s biggest stars while other companies open new productions.

Austria 

The Vienna State Opera’s continues its season with “Chowanschtschina” starring Ferruccio Furlanetto, Christopher Ventris, Herbert Lippert, Andrzej Dobber, Ain Anger, and Elena Maximova. The company also presents “Le Nozze di Figaro” with Carlos Álvarez, Dorothea Röschmann, and Adam Plachetka and “Il Trovatore” with Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov.

The Volksoper Wien presents two performances of “Gypsy” and “Die Fledermaus.”

Belgium 

La Monnaie presents “Pinocchio” on Friday and Saturday with Stephane Degout.

Czech Republic

At the Prague National Theatre, “La Traviata” will be presented and on Saturday while the Estates Theater will present “Die Zauberflöte.” The weekend ends with “Lohengrin” at the National Theatre.

Colombia 

At the Teatro Colón, Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” will be presented on Saturday and Sunday with Hyalmar Mitrotti and Monica Danilov.

Meanwhile, the Teatro Mayor will showcase Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Julieth Lozano, Andrea Orjuela, César Gutiérrez, and Valeriano Lanchas.

Denmark 

At the Royal Danish Opera, “Rigoletto” opens the season with Paolo Carignani conducting.

France 

The Opéra de Paris opens its season with “The Merry Widow” starring with Thomas Hampson and Veronique Gens. Stephen Costello and Valentina Nafornita also star.

Germany

The Deutsche Oper Berlin continues its season with “The Flying Dutchman,” and “La Traviata” with Olga Peretyatko and Leo Nucci. “Lohengrin” also gets a performance with Brandon Jovanovich in the lead role.

“Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and “Die Zauberflöte” take center stage at the Semperoper Dresden.

Italy 

The Teatro La Fenice continues its run of “La Traviata” while Teatro alla Scala continues on Tour in Kazakhstan and continues its performances of “Hansel and Gretel.”

Finland 

The Finnish National Opera will open its season with the world premiere of “Autumn Sonata” starring Anne Sofie Von Otter.

Netherlands 

The Dutch National Opera opens its 2017-18 season with Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” starring Eva-Maria Westbroek Donna Leonora, Franco Vasallo in his role debut as Don Carlos di Vargas, Roberto Aronica as Don Alvaro, Vitalij Kowaljow as Padre Guardiano and Alessandro Corbelli as Fra Melitone.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Weekend Preview – International (9/8-10): The Finnish, Dutch and Paris Operas Open New Seasons"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*