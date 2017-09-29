Weekend Preview – International (9/29-10/1): The Welsh National Opera & Théâtre du Capitôle Open New Seasons

The 2017-18 season continues with a number of starry productions coming to the forefront. Check out what you can see this weekend.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera presents “La Traviata” with Olga Peretyatko-Mariotti and “La Bohème” with Jinxu Xiahou, Hrachuhí Bassenz, Gabriel Bermúdez and Aida Garifullina.

“Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “Die Zauberflöte” headline the Volksoper, which also features a performance of “Gypsy.”

Belgium

At the Teatro Royal de Wallonie, Anna Pirozzi headlines the final performance of “Manon Lescaut” with Marcello Giordani.

Colombia

Valeriano Lanchas ends his run of “Falstaff” at the Teatro Mayor with Raul Gimenez and an all-Latin American cast.

Finland

“Autumn Sonata” continues at the Finnish National Opera, as does “Rigoletto” with Olafur Sigurdarson in the title role.

France

“Tiefland” opens the Théâtre du Capitôle’s season with Nikolai Schukoff and Markus Brück.

The Opéra National de Paris continues its runs of “Pelléas et Mélisande” starring Luca Pisaroni. There will also be a performance of “The Merry Widow” with Thomas Hampson and “Così Fan Tutte” with Paulo Szot.

“La Vie Parisianne” continues at the Teatro Bordeaux on Saturday and Sunday.

Germany

Diana Damrau, René Pape and Daniel Barenboim headline Oper fur alle concert at the Berlin Staatsoper while Anett Fritsch, Angela Brower, John Chest, Paolo Fanale, and Pietro Spagnoli headline Bayerische Staatsoper’s production of “Così Fan Tutte.”

Tatiana Serjan and Jorge De Leon headline “Aida” at the Deutsche Oper Berlin. The company also showcases “The Magic Flute” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” with Yijie Shi. The Semperoper will present “Trouble in Tahiti,” “La Traviata,” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”

Italy

Plácido Domingo and Franco Fagioli continue their run of “Tamerlano” at the Teatro alla Scala while Daniela Barcellona presents a recital.

The Verdi Festival continues at the Teatro Regio di Parma with “La Traviata,” “Stiffelio” with Luciano Ganci and Maria Katzarava and “Falstaff” with Roberto de Candia.

Switzerland

The Opernhaus Zurich presents “Die Zauberflöte,” Salome” with Catherine Naglestad and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” with Maxim Mironov.

United Kingdom

The Welsh National Opera gets started with “Eugene Onegin” starring Natalya Romaniw and Nicholas Lester, while Michael Fabiano and Nicole Car continue their run of “La Bohème” at the Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

