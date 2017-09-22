Weekend Preview – International (9/22-24): Plácido Domingo, Thomas Hampson And Peter Mattei Headline Productions

This weekend will be filled with new productions, an opening night in Zurich and, as always, many great stars.

Austria

Olga Peretyatko-Mariotti headlines “La Traviata” at the Vienna State Opera with Jean-François Borras and Paolo Rumetz.

At the Volksoper, “Die Zauberflöte,” “Gypsy” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” will be shown this weekend.

Belgium

Anna Caterina Antonacci will sing her signature “La Voix Humaine” at La Monnaie. At the Opera Royal de Liege, “Manon Lescaut” continues with Anna Pirozzi in the title role alongside Marcello Giordani.

Czech Republic

At the National and State Opera, “Lohengrin,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and “Madama Butterfly” headline the weekend.

Finland

“Autumn Sonata” continues its run with Anne Sofie von Otter and Tommi Hakala.

France

The Opéra de Paris will present “The Merry Widow” with Thomas Hampson, Valentina Naforniţa and Stephen Costello. It will be followed by “Pélleas et Mélisande” with Luca Pisaroni and Franz‑Josef Selig.

Opéra Bordeaux will present “La Vie Parisienne” throughout the weekend.

Germany

The Bayerische Staatsoper continues on tour in Japan with “Die Zauberflöte” with Brenda Rae and Johan Reuter.

Elena Zdikova, Alfred Kim, George Gagnidze and Teodor Ilincai headline “Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci” on Friday while Andreas Schager headlines “Parsifal” on Sunday.

The Deutsche Oper Berlin presents “Aida” with Tatiana Serjan and Anna Smirnova as well “The Flying Dutchman” with Josef Wagner in the title role.

Edgardo Rocha sings the Count of Almaviva in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Dresden Opera. The company will also present “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” with Burkhard Fritz.

Italy

Plácido Domingo headlines “Tamerlano” at the Teatro alla Scala alongside Franco Fagioli and Marianne Crebassa.

The Teatro La Fenice will showcase “L’Ocasione fa il Ladro,” “La Traviata,” and “Madama Butterfly.”

Russia

“Don Pasquale” will be showcased at the Bolshoi while Maria Guleghina will headline “La Forza del Destino” at the Mariinsky Theater.

Spain

“Lucio Silla” continues at the Teatro Real de Madrid while the Liceu continues “Il Viaggio a Reims” with Lawrence Brownlee and Irina Lungu.

Sweden

The Royal Swedish Opera will present “Manon Lescaut” with Asmik Grigorian in the title role.

Switzerland

The Opernhaus Zurich opens its 2017-18 Season with “Eugene Onegin,” starring Peter Mattei and Pavol Breslick. Olga Bezsmertna takes on the role of Tatiana and Ksenia Dudnikova portrays Olga.

United Kingdom

Nicole Car, Michael Fabiano and Mariusz Kwiecien continue “La Bohème” at the Royal Opera in a matinee performance that will be followed by “Die Zauberflöte” with Janai Brugger.

