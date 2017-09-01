Weekend Preview – International (9/1-3): Deutsche Oper Berlin Opens 2017-18 Season While La Scala Goes On Tour

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 1, 2017

It is a rather quiet weekend as many companies are in rehearsals gearing up for opening nights. However, some companies resume their 2016-17 seasons while others conclude summer festivals and others begin 2017-18 seasons.

Here is a look at what to expect.

Germany 

The Deutsche Oper Berlin kicks off its 2017-18 season with Verdi’s “La Traviata,” starring Ben Bernheim and Salome Jicia. The company also has a Grand Opening Concert this weekend.

Italy 

At the Teatro La Fenice, Rossini’s “L’Occasione fa il Ladro” opens on Saturday while “La Traviata” continues its run on Friday with Ekaterina Bakanova in the title role. The weekend concludes with “Madama Butterfly” starring Monica Zanettin as Cio-Cio San.

Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” opens at the Teatro alla Scala in a new production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf. The production features students from the La Scala Academy.

Kazakstan 

The Teatro alla Scala begins its tour at the Astana Opera in Kazakstan with Damiano Micheletto’s production of Verdi’s “Falstaff.” Carmen Giannattasio and Ambrogio Maestri star.

Switzerland 

At the Gstaad Festival, Gianandrea Noseda leads the London Symphony Orchestra in a concert performance of “Aida.” Francesco Meli, Kristin Lewis, Anita Rachvelishvili, Simone Piazzola, and Erwin Schrott lead a stellar cast.

The festival will also present soprano Alice Rossi in a special concert.

