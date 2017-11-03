Weekend Preview – International (11/3-5): Diana Damrau, Evelyn Herlitzius & Patrizia Ciofi Headlne Concerts

Posted By: Francisco Salazar November 3, 2017

It’s a rather quiet weekend for opera houses with many companies presenting ballet or concert series. Still, there are many favorites for opera fans!

Austria

“Katja Kabanova” highlights the Vienna State Opera starring Wolfgang Bankl, Herbert Lippert, Janina Baechle, Leonardo Navarro, Evelyn Herlitzius and Carlos Osuna. The company will also showcase “Un Ballo in Maschera” with Piero Pretti, Marco Caria, and Adrianne Pieczonka.

Czech Republic 

The Prague National Opera will present Donizetti’s “Viva La mama” as well as Dvorak’s “The Devil and Kate” and “The Cunning Little Vixen.”

France 

Bryn Terfel stars as “Falstaff” at the Opéra National de Paris while Pavel Černoch and Hibla Gerzmava headline “Don Carlos.”

Germany 

The Bayerische Staatsoper will present “Le Nozze di Figaro,” as well as “Lady Macbeth of Mtsenk,” while the Hamburg State Opera will continue its run of “Il Ritorno di Ulisse in Patria.”

Italy 

Leo Nucci headlines “Nabucco” at the Teatro alla Scala while “La Traviata” will be presented for the final time in the season.

Russia 

“La Forza del Destino,” “Iolanta,” “Die Zauberflöte” and “Un Ballo in Maschera” are among the options for audiences at the Mariinsky Theatre.

Shanghai 

Diana Damrau continues her concert tours in Shanghai as she presents Bel Canto Drammatico.

Spain 

The Liceu will continue its production of Bizet’s “Carmen” and will also showcase a concert starring Patrizia Ciofi and Marie-Nicole Lemieux.

United Kingdom 

“La Tragedie de Carmen” and “Les Vêpres Siciliennes” with Bryan Hymel and Erwin Schrott will be presented at the Royal Opera House.

 

