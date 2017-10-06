Weekend Preview – International (10/6-8): Piotr Beczala Headlines ‘Un Ballo In Maschera’ At The Liceu

It’s another hectic weekend with many of the worlds greatest stars performing around the world. The modern classics and many of the traditional warhorses will be featured this weekend.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera continues its run of “La Bohème” with Jinxu Xiahou, Hrachuhí Bassenz, Gabriel Bermúdez and Aida Garifullina as well as “The Gambler” with Linda Watson and “Don Giovanni” with Adam Plachetka, Irina Lungu, Benjamin Bruns, Dorothea Röschmann, and Robert Gleadow.

Meanwhile at the Volksoper, “Die Fledermaus” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” headline the weekend.

China

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov continue their Asian tour in Nanjing.

Czech Republic

The Prague National Opera will present “Un Ballo in Maschera” with Peter Berger in the lead role of Gustavo.

France

The Opéra de Paris ends its run of “Pelléas et Mélisande” and continues its run of “Così Fan Tutte” with Paulo Szot.

Germany

“Così Fan Tutte” headlines the Bayerische Staatsoper weekend while “Scenes from Goethe’s Faust” headlines the Berlin State Opera.

The Hamburg State Opera will present “La Traviata” with Dinara Alieva and “Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci.”

The Deutsche Oper Berlin will feature “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “Aida” while the Semperoper will feature “La Traviata” and “Les Troyens” with Bryan Register.

Italy

The Verdi festival continues at the Teatro Regio di Parma with “Stiffelio,” “La Traviata,” and “Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, a highly anticipated production of “Fra Diavolo” opens with John Osborn and Sonia Ganassi headlining.

Spain

Piotr Beczala and Fabio Sartori headline a new production of “Un Ballo in Maschera” with Carlos Álvarez and Dolora Zajick also starring.

United Kingdom

The Royal Opera House continues runs of “La Bohème” with Michael Fabiano as well as “Die Zauberflöte.”

The English National Opera continues its acclaimed run of “Aida” and “The Barber of Seville.”

