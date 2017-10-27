Weekend Preview – International (10/27-29): Leo Nucci, Plácido Domingo & Jonas Kaufmann Highlight Weekend

The weekend is filled with many classics and some of the world’s greatest stars as audiences will get to see legends like Plácido Domingo, Leo Nucci, Yonghoon Lee, Jonas Kaufmann, and Valery Gergiev. Check out where these artists will be.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its weekend with “Tosca” starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Yonghoon Lee, and Ambrogio Maestri. It will be followed by “Rusalka” with Dmytro Popov, Elena Zhidkova, Jongmin Park, and Krassimira Stoyanova as well as “L’Italiana in Algeri” with Luca Pisaroni, Antonino Siragusa, and Elena Maximova.

Belgium

At La Monnaie, “Lucio Silla” will open with Jeremy Ovenden in the title role while at the Opéra Royal de Wallonie, “Norma” will continue with Patrizia Ciofi and Gregory Kunde.

Czech Republic

At the Prague National Opera, Plácido Domingo continues “Don Giovanni” at the Estates Theatre while “Madama Butterfly” will be performed at the National Theatre. ” “The Cunning Little Vixen” and “The Bartered Bride” also highlight the weekend.

France

The Opéra de Paris will have a Verdi marathon with “Don Carlos” starring Jonas Kaufmann and Sonya Yoncheva as well as “Falstaff’ with Alekandra Kurzak making her role debut as Alice Ford and Sir Bryn Terfel in his signature role.

Italy

The Teatro alla Scala will showcase “Nabucco” with Leo Nucci and Martina Serafin while the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma will open Sofia Coppola’s “La Traviata” with Arturo Chacón-Cruz and Francesca Dotto.

Oman

At the Royal Opera House Muscat, Olga Peretyatko and Maxim Mironov will headline “L’Occasione fa il Ladro.”

Russia

The Mariinsky Theatre continues its season with “Benvenuto Cellini” with Valery Gergiev at the podium. The company will also showcase “Carmen” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”

Meanwhile, the Bolshoi Theatre will present “Manon Lescaut” with Ainhoa Arteta in the title role.

Spain

Calixto Bieito’s “Carmen” continues at the Teatro Real as well as “Dido and Aeneas” while at the Liceu, “Un Ballo in Maschera” comes to end with Piotr Beczala and Fabio Sartori in the lead role. The Bilbao Opera also continues its run of “I Masnadieri” with Aquiles Machado and Marta Torbidoni.

United Kingdom

The Scottish Opera continues its production of “La Traviata” with Anush Hovhannisyan in the title role.

