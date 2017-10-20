Weekend Preview – International (10/20-22): Bilbao Opens New ‘I Masnadieri’ While The Scottish Opera Inaugerates ‘La Traviata’

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 20, 2017

Opera season continues in full circle with many of the leading companies bringing some of the top stars and showcasing favorite works.

Australia 

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov continue their tour in Australia, performing in Auckland.

Austria 

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its weekend with “The Gambler” starring Dmitry Ulyanov, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, and Morten Frank Larse. The weekend continues with “Pelléas et Mélisande” with Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside, and Christiane Karg, and “Rusalka” with Krassimira Stoyanova, Dmytro Popov, Elena Zhidkova, and Jongmin Park.

At the Volksoper “I Masnadieri” continues, as does “The Merry Widow.”

Belgium

The Opera Royal de Liege presents “Norma” with Patrizia Ciofi in the title role and Gregory Kunde in the role of Pollione.

France 

The Opéra National de Paris ends runs of “The Merry Widow’ and “Così Fan Tutte” and continues its stellar production of “Don Carlos” with Jonas Kaufmann, Sonya Yoncheva, Elina Garanca, and Ludovic Tezier.

Germany 

At the Berlin Staatsoper the Chamber Opera “Rivale” continues while at the Bayerische Staatsoper Anita Rachvelishvili brings her acclaimed “Carmen” to the company with Golda Schultz and Paulo Szot. “The Love for Three Oranges,” “Tosca,” with Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jorge de Leon, and Zeljko Lucic, and “L’Invisible,” continue runs at the Deutsche Oper Berlin while the Semperoper Dresden will showcase “Les Troyens” and “Die Entführung aus dem Serail.”

“Eugene Onegin” will play at the Opera Frankfurt while at the Oper Köln, “La Traviata” and Tanhäusser” will take center stage.

Italy 

Der Freischütz continues at the Teatro alla Scala while “Tristan und Isolde” closes at the Teatro Regio di Torino with Ricarda Merbeth and Peter Seiffert.

Meanwhile, La Fenice will showcase “Don Giovanni” and The Verdi Festival in Parma will continue runs of “Jerusalem” and “Stiffelio.”  Angela Gheorghiu and Fiorenza Cedolins share the final two performances of “Adriana Lecourvreur” at the Teatro Massimo di Palermo.

Spain 

At the Bilbao Opera, “I Masnadieri” opens with Aquiles Machado in the lead role and Marta Torbidoni.

“Un Ballo in Maschera”  continues its run at the Liceu with Piotr Beczala and Fabio Sartori sharing the lead role.

United Kingdom 

“Les Vêpres siciliennes” stars Malin Byström, Bryan Hymel, and Erwin Schrott at the Royal Opera House while the ENO continues its season with “Aida” and “The Barber of Seville.”

The Scottish Opera opens its season with “La Traviata” in Sir David McVicar’s acclaimed production and the Welsh National Opera will present “From the House of the Dead” in Southampton.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Weekend Preview – International (10/20-22): Bilbao Opens New ‘I Masnadieri’ While The Scottish Opera Inaugerates ‘La Traviata’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*