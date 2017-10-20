Weekend Preview – International (10/20-22): Bilbao Opens New ‘I Masnadieri’ While The Scottish Opera Inaugerates ‘La Traviata’

Opera season continues in full circle with many of the leading companies bringing some of the top stars and showcasing favorite works.

Australia

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov continue their tour in Australia, performing in Auckland.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its weekend with “The Gambler” starring Dmitry Ulyanov, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, and Morten Frank Larse. The weekend continues with “Pelléas et Mélisande” with Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside, and Christiane Karg, and “Rusalka” with Krassimira Stoyanova, Dmytro Popov, Elena Zhidkova, and Jongmin Park.

At the Volksoper “I Masnadieri” continues, as does “The Merry Widow.”

Belgium

The Opera Royal de Liege presents “Norma” with Patrizia Ciofi in the title role and Gregory Kunde in the role of Pollione.

France

The Opéra National de Paris ends runs of “The Merry Widow’ and “Così Fan Tutte” and continues its stellar production of “Don Carlos” with Jonas Kaufmann, Sonya Yoncheva, Elina Garanca, and Ludovic Tezier.

Germany

At the Berlin Staatsoper the Chamber Opera “Rivale” continues while at the Bayerische Staatsoper Anita Rachvelishvili brings her acclaimed “Carmen” to the company with Golda Schultz and Paulo Szot. “The Love for Three Oranges,” “Tosca,” with Liudmyla Monastyrska, Jorge de Leon, and Zeljko Lucic, and “L’Invisible,” continue runs at the Deutsche Oper Berlin while the Semperoper Dresden will showcase “Les Troyens” and “Die Entführung aus dem Serail.”

“Eugene Onegin” will play at the Opera Frankfurt while at the Oper Köln, “La Traviata” and Tanhäusser” will take center stage.

Italy

Der Freischütz continues at the Teatro alla Scala while “Tristan und Isolde” closes at the Teatro Regio di Torino with Ricarda Merbeth and Peter Seiffert.

Meanwhile, La Fenice will showcase “Don Giovanni” and The Verdi Festival in Parma will continue runs of “Jerusalem” and “Stiffelio.” Angela Gheorghiu and Fiorenza Cedolins share the final two performances of “Adriana Lecourvreur” at the Teatro Massimo di Palermo.

Spain

At the Bilbao Opera, “I Masnadieri” opens with Aquiles Machado in the lead role and Marta Torbidoni.

“Un Ballo in Maschera” continues its run at the Liceu with Piotr Beczala and Fabio Sartori sharing the lead role.

United Kingdom

“Les Vêpres siciliennes” stars Malin Byström, Bryan Hymel, and Erwin Schrott at the Royal Opera House while the ENO continues its season with “Aida” and “The Barber of Seville.”

The Scottish Opera opens its season with “La Traviata” in Sir David McVicar’s acclaimed production and the Welsh National Opera will present “From the House of the Dead” in Southampton.

Related