Weekend Preview – International (10/13-10/15): Angela Gheorghiu Highlights A New Production of ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ & Virginia Tola Highlights Rome’s ‘Tosca’

It’s another weekend filled with some of the greatest stars and some popular titles.

Austria

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its weekend with “Don Giovanni” starring Adam Plachetka, Irina Lungu, Benjamin Bruns, Dorothea Röschmann and Robert Gleadow and will be followed by “The Gambler” with Dmitry Ulyanov, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, and Morten Frank Larsen. “Pelléas et Mélisande” ends the weekend with Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside, and Christiane Karg starring.

The Volksoper will showcase “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “I Masnadieri.”

Belgium

Salome Jicia stars in concert performances of “Tancredi” at La Monnaie with Marie-Nicole Lemieux and Enea Scala.

France

The Opéra de Paris will present “Don Carlos” with Sonya Yoncheva, Jonas Kaufmann, Elina Garanca and Ildar Abdrazakov as well as “Così Fan Tutte.” Both performances are sold out. The weekend ends with “The Merry Widow” with Thomas Hampson and a recital by Sophie Koch.

Germany

Olga Peretyatko leads “Il Turco in Italia” at the Bayerische Staatsoper with Michele Angelini and Ildebrando d’Arcangelo while “Rival” continues at the Berlin State Opera.

The Deutsche Oper Berlin presents “The Magic Flute” while at the Hamburg State Opera, Dinara Alieva continues her appearances in “La Traviata.” The company also showcases “Der Freischütz” and “Simon Boccanegra” with Massimo Giordano.

Meanwhile at the Frankfurt Opera, “Dido and Aeneas” and “Bluebeard’s “Castle” lead an extraordinary double bill. “Peter Grimes” also continues its run.

Italy

The Teatro alla Scala continues its run of “Der Freischütz” while Opera Roma presents its acclaimed production of “Fra Diavolo” and opens “Tosca” with Luca Salsi and Virgina Tola.

The Teatro la Fenice will present “Don Giovanni” with two casts including Adrian Sampetrean and Alessandro Luongo sharing the title role. The Teatro di Parma continues its Verdi Festival with “Stiffelio,” “La Traviata” and “Falstaff.”

At the Teatro Massimo di Palermo, Angela Gheorghiu makes her debut in her signature role “Adriana Lecouvreur.”

Spain

The Teatro Real continues its run of “Carmen” with Francesco Meli and Andrea Care sharing the role of Don Jose and leading a spectacular cast of young singers. Meanwhile, the Liceu presents a recital by Magdalena Kozena.

United Kingdom

The English National Opera continues its run of “Aida” as well as “The Barber of Seville” while the Royal Opera House will show “Die Zauberflöte” with two different casts.

