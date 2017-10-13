Weekend Preview – International (10/13-10/15): Angela Gheorghiu Highlights A New Production of ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ & Virginia Tola Highlights Rome’s ‘Tosca’

TOPICS:
ph © rosellina garbo

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 13, 2017

It’s another weekend filled with some of the greatest stars and some popular titles.

Austria 

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its weekend with “Don Giovanni” starring Adam Plachetka, Irina Lungu, Benjamin Bruns, Dorothea Röschmann and Robert Gleadow and will be followed by “The Gambler” with Dmitry Ulyanov, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, and Morten Frank Larsen. “Pelléas et Mélisande” ends the weekend with Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside, and Christiane Karg starring.

The Volksoper will showcase “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “I Masnadieri.”

Belgium 

Salome Jicia stars in concert performances of “Tancredi” at La Monnaie with Marie-Nicole Lemieux and Enea Scala.

France 

The Opéra de Paris will present “Don Carlos” with Sonya Yoncheva, Jonas Kaufmann, Elina Garanca and Ildar Abdrazakov as well as “Così Fan Tutte.” Both performances are sold out. The weekend ends with “The Merry Widow” with Thomas Hampson and a recital by Sophie Koch.

Germany 

Olga Peretyatko leads “Il Turco in Italia” at the Bayerische Staatsoper with Michele Angelini and Ildebrando d’Arcangelo while “Rival” continues at the Berlin State Opera.

The Deutsche Oper Berlin presents “The Magic Flute” while at the Hamburg State Opera, Dinara Alieva continues her appearances in “La Traviata.” The company also showcases “Der Freischütz” and “Simon Boccanegra” with Massimo Giordano.

Meanwhile at the Frankfurt Opera, “Dido and Aeneas” and “Bluebeard’s “Castle” lead an extraordinary double bill. “Peter Grimes” also continues its run.

Italy 

The Teatro alla Scala continues its run of “Der Freischütz” while Opera Roma presents its acclaimed production of “Fra Diavolo” and opens “Tosca” with Luca Salsi and Virgina Tola.

The Teatro la Fenice will present “Don Giovanni” with two casts including Adrian Sampetrean and Alessandro Luongo sharing the title role. The Teatro di Parma continues its Verdi Festival with “Stiffelio,” “La Traviata” and “Falstaff.”

At the Teatro Massimo di Palermo, Angela Gheorghiu makes her debut in her signature role “Adriana Lecouvreur.”

Spain 

The Teatro Real continues its run of “Carmen” with Francesco Meli and Andrea Care sharing the role of Don Jose and leading a spectacular cast of young singers. Meanwhile, the Liceu presents a recital by Magdalena Kozena.

United Kingdom 

The English National Opera continues its run of “Aida” as well as “The Barber of Seville” while the Royal Opera House will show “Die Zauberflöte” with two different casts.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Weekend Preview – International (10/13-10/15): Angela Gheorghiu Highlights A New Production of ‘Adriana Lecouvreur’ & Virginia Tola Highlights Rome’s ‘Tosca’"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*