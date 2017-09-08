Vienna State Opera Live Stream 2017-18 Preview: Ferruccio Furlanetto Leads ‘Khovanschina’

The Vienna State Opera kicks off its live streaming service with a performance of Mussorgsky’s “Khovanschina” on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

The performance kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time and stars Ferruccio Furlanetto, Christopher Ventris, Herbert Lippert, Andrzej Dobber, Ain Anger, and Elena Maximova. Michael Güttler conducts.

This is only the second performance of the season, with subsequent showcases at the Vienna State Opera on Sept. 14 and 17.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company’s live stream offerings including Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” on Sept. 15 starring Carlo Álvarez and Dorothea Röschmann, and Richard Strauss’ “Salome” on Thursday, Sept. 21 with new Met Opera Musical Director Designate Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

