Vienna State Opera Live Stream 2017-18 Preview: Evelyn Herlitzius Headlines ‘Katja Kabanova’

Leos Janácek’s famed “Katja Kabanova” hits the internet live from the Vienna State Opera on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The performance comes courtesy of the company’s season-long streaming of its performances.

The production, which is directed by André Engel and Ruth Orthman will be conducted by Graeme Jenkins and will feature Evelyn Herlitzius in the title role. Additionally, the cast will feature Wolfgang Bankl as Dikoj, Tomislav Muzek as Boris, Janina Baechleas Kabanicha, Leonardo Navarro as Tichon and Carlos Osuna as Kudras.

This is the final performance of the season. The production kicked off on Nov. 1 and was followed by a presentation on the fourth.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company’s live stream offerings will be Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera” on Nov. 11, 2017, followed by Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” a few weeks later on the 24th of November.

