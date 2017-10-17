Vienna State Opera Live Stream 2017-18: Debussy’s ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’ Gets a Star-Studded Showcase

TOPICS:
Courtesy of Vienna State Opera

Posted By: David Salazar October 17, 2017

Debussy’s operatic gem “Pelléas et Mélisande” gets a live stream on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, as part of the Vienna State Opera’s season-long showcase of its productions online.

The opera will be conducted by Daniel Harding with sets and direction by Marco Arturo Marelli. Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside and Christiane Karg headline the cast.

The production kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and is slated to run until around 10 p.m. That’s around 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. PDT for the start time. The performance on the 21st is the final one of a run that started on the 12th of October. The production of the Debussy opera got four total performances this season.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will showcase Dvorak’s “Rusalka” and Puccini’s “Tosca” on the live streaming service.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Vienna State Opera Live Stream 2017-18: Debussy’s ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’ Gets a Star-Studded Showcase"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*