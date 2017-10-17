Vienna State Opera Live Stream 2017-18: Debussy’s ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’ Gets a Star-Studded Showcase

Debussy’s operatic gem “Pelléas et Mélisande” gets a live stream on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, as part of the Vienna State Opera’s season-long showcase of its productions online.

The opera will be conducted by Daniel Harding with sets and direction by Marco Arturo Marelli. Peter Rose, Janina Baechle, Bernard Richter, Simon Keenlyside and Christiane Karg headline the cast.

The production kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and is slated to run until around 10 p.m. That’s around 4 p.m. EDT and 1 p.m. PDT for the start time. The performance on the 21st is the final one of a run that started on the 12th of October. The production of the Debussy opera got four total performances this season.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company will showcase Dvorak’s “Rusalka” and Puccini’s “Tosca” on the live streaming service.

