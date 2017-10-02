Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Prokofiev’s ‘The Gambler’ Heads Worldwide

Prokofiev’s “The Gambler” is next up on the Vienna State Opera’s livestreaming service.

The performance, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and run through around 10:15 p.m. Audiences from around the world will get an opportunity to experience the opera from the comfort of their respective homes.

This season’s new production will be directed by Karoline Gruber and conducted by Simone Young. It will star Dan Paul Dumitrescu, Elena Guseva, Misha Didyk, Linda Watson, Thomas Ebenstein, Elena Maximova, and Morten Frank Larsen.

The opera itself premieres at the theater on Oct. 4 and runs for six performances, the final one coming on Oct. 20.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

