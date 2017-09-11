Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream Preview: Plachetka, Röschmann, Álvarez Lead ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

The Vienna State Opera showcases its second live streaming event on Friday, Sept 15, 2017, with a performance of Mozart’s masterwork “Le Nozze di Figaro.”

The performance kicks off at 7 p.m. local time and stars Adam Plachetka and Dorothea Röschmann as the Almavivas, Andrea Carroll as the heroine Susanna and Carlos Álvarez as her fiancé Figaro. Margarita Gristkova rounds out the major players as Cherubino while Adam Fischer conducts the Jean-Louis Martinoty production.

This is the company’s final performance of the production in 2017-18.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After “Le Nozze di Figaro,” the company’s live stream offerings including Richard Strauss’ “Salome” on Thursday, Sept. 21 with new Met Opera Musical Director Designate Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the ballet “Giselle” and Verdi’s “La Traviata,” which stars Olga Peretyatko in the lead role.

