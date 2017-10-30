Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream Preview: Luca Pisaroni Leads ‘L’Italiana in Algeri’

Audiences looking for comedy will get just that in the form of Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri,” which will be showcased via live stream directly from the Vienna State Opera on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2017. The performance comes courtesy of the company’s season-long streaming of its performances.

The legendary Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production gets refreshed by a cast that includes Luca Pisaroni, Antonio Siragusa, Elena Maximova and Orhan Yildiz. Evelino Pidò leads the production from the pit.

This is the final performance of the season. The production kicked off on Oct. 26, 2017 and got another performance on the 29th.

Per the official website, tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $16 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference to experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

After this production, the company’s live stream offerings will include Janacek’s “Katja Kabanova” on Nov. 7, followed by Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera” on Nov. 11, 2017.

