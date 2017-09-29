Vienna State Opera 2017-18 Live Stream: Olga Peretyatko Leads ‘La Traviata’

The Vienna State Opera’s production of Verdi’s seminal masterpiece “La Traviata,” hits the internet live on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

The production, which is part of the company’s annual series of showcasing its major shows online, features a star-studded cast. In the role of the famed courtesan will be soprano Olga Peretyatko, who has been dominating the role over the last few years, including a last second appearance at the Metropolitan Opera. Jean-François Borras will play her lover Alfredo, while baritone Paolo Rumetz performs as his father Germont. Marco Armiliato will lead the cast in a production directed by Jean-François Sivadier.

The performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time and runs through 10 p.m. (around 1 p.m. for those on the Eastern Standard Time and 10 a.m. for those in the Pacific Time zone).

Per the official website, Tickets start at 14 euros (approximately $15 USD) and can be purchased right off the Vienna State Opera’s streaming website. There are options for monthly subscriptions to future performances on the service depending on users’ preference for experience opera from the comfort of their homes.

